Joanne Valente Sells 1,123 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $33,768.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,921,390.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.10. The stock had a trading volume of 512,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,968. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.10. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 1.68.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGM. TheStreet raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 3,469.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 145.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

