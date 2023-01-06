Joanne Valente Sells 1,123 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $33,768.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,921,390.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.10. The stock had a trading volume of 512,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,968. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.10. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 1.68.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 3,469.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 145.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
