JOE (JOE) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $45.83 Million

JOE (JOE) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. JOE has a total market cap of $45.83 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JOE has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JOE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000836 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JOE Token Profile

JOE launched on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

