Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $97.77

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.77 ($1.18) and traded as low as GBX 94 ($1.13). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 94 ($1.13), with a volume of 633,304 shares trading hands.

Johnson Service Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £427.18 million and a PE ratio of 1,938.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 95.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 97.76.

About Johnson Service Group

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

