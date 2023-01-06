Joystick (JOY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $161,593.80

Joystick (JOY) traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 6th. Joystick has a market capitalization of $42.24 million and approximately $161,593.80 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001225 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded 58.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00012767 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00039259 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005934 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00018610 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00235852 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick (JOY) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.28190006 USD and is down -6.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $152,622.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

