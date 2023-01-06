JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €46.40 Price Target

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been given a €46.40 ($49.36) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €46.50 ($49.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($58.51) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($44.68) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($42.55) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €54.75 ($58.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post Stock Up 0.7 %

DPW stock traded up €0.27 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €36.96 ($39.31). The company had a trading volume of 2,231,119 shares. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($32.47) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($43.96). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €36.98 and a 200 day moving average price of €36.25.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.