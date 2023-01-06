JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €55.00 Price Target for Renault (EPA:RNO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($58.51) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($35.11) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($42.55) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($34.04) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($35.11) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($45.74) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of Renault stock opened at €35.07 ($37.31) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €32.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is €29.80. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($78.41) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($107.13).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

