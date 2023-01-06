JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $15.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.31.

NYSE AEO opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 25.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,356,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $236,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,262 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,929,395 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $368,414,000 after acquiring an additional 335,716 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,726 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,399,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $81,724,000 after purchasing an additional 771,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,924,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,543,000 after purchasing an additional 72,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

