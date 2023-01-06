JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $15.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.31.
American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 3.4 %
NYSE AEO opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 25.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,356,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $236,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,262 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,929,395 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $368,414,000 after acquiring an additional 335,716 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,726 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,399,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $81,724,000 after purchasing an additional 771,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,924,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,543,000 after purchasing an additional 72,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.
American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
See Also
