JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $10.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.93.

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Performance

Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $391.54 million, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $111.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.89 million. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 26.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 4,234.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

