JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

HLUYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on H. Lundbeck A/S from 33.00 to 28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on H. Lundbeck A/S from 36.00 to 31.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

H. Lundbeck A/S Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of HLUYY opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.68. H. Lundbeck A/S has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.50.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.