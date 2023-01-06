JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “$200.00” Price Target for Boeing (NYSE:BA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $212.24.

NYSE:BA opened at $204.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.39, a PEG ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.43. Boeing has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $229.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -8.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,072 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

