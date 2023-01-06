JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) Stake Decreased by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,729 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $7,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 400.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 430,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,760,000 after purchasing an additional 344,170 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 85,725.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 296,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,552,000 after purchasing an additional 295,752 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 96,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management grew its position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 90,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 68,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,068 shares. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $56.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.29.

