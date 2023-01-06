Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 823,017 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,099 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $21,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 455.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 112.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.54. The stock had a trading volume of 10,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,247. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.28.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 65.12%.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,675 shares in the company, valued at $569,842. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $192,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 813,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,054,900.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,186 shares of company stock worth $5,204,575. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Juniper Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

