KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Up 6.7%

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) shot up 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.91 and last traded at $44.61. 3,480 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 197,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.82.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.40.

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 20.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in KB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $47,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in KB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 38.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in KB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

