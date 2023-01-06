KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Up 6.7%

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) shot up 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.91 and last traded at $44.61. 3,480 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 197,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.82.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.
The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in KB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $47,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in KB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 38.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in KB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.
