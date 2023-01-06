Kevin Lee Sells 6,000 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Lee sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $174,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,490,560.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of BCYC stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.19. 412,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,416. The company has a market capitalization of $926.00 million, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.78. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $54.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.87. The company has a current ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 669.65% and a negative return on equity of 31.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on BCYC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.64.
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.
