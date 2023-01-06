Keybank National Association OH Has $12.73 Million Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,287 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $12,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 638.1% in the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 21,716 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 95.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after buying an additional 16,948 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 37,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $168.71 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $157.57 and a 12 month high of $218.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.65.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

