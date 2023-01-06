Keybank National Association OH Has $14.54 Million Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.07% of Ameren worth $14,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $86.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $99.20.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.15%.

AEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.10.

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

