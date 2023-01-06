Keybank National Association OH Has $20.32 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.17% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $20,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $105.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.04 and a 200-day moving average of $105.64. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $123.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

