Keybank National Association OH Has $24.79 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 151,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $24,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $240.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $245.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.56.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading

