Keybank National Association OH Has $34.81 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,650 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $34,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,501.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance
Shares of IUSB opened at $45.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average of $45.75. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $52.35.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.