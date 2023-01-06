Keybank National Association OH Has $34.81 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,650 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $34,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,501.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSB opened at $45.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average of $45.75. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $52.35.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.