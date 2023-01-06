Keybank National Association OH Sells 14,450 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,107,274 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 14,450 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.06% of Abbott Laboratories worth $107,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 134,213 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 331.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 63,083 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 48,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 234,203 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.75.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT opened at $110.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.38. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $136.21. The company has a market cap of $193.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

