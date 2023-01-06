Keybank National Association OH Sells 18,552 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,552 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MBS ETF worth $29,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 174.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,265 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $547,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 463.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $93.62 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $106.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.241 dividend. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

