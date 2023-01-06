Keybank National Association OH Sells 6,029 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,029 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $12,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $100.82 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.52.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

