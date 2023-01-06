Keybank National Association OH Trims Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152,378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $31,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.4 %

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. TD Securities cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $273.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.43.

Shares of NSC opened at $247.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.08. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $298.75.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

