Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 305,414 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of Keysight Technologies worth $31,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,617,000 after buying an additional 24,229 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Keysight Technologies to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,800.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $168.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $194.83. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

