Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.62

Shares of Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.62 and traded as low as $7.38. Klabin shares last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 1,988 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Klabin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.43%.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and sale of wood logs. The Paper segment produces and sells reels of cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper.

