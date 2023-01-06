L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.87

Shares of The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.87 and traded as low as $7.49. L.S. Starrett shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 5,456 shares traded.

L.S. Starrett Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.56.

Get L.S. Starrett alerts:

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $60.46 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.S. Starrett

L.S. Starrett Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in L.S. Starrett in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L.S. Starrett by 3.2% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of L.S. Starrett by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. 38.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L.S. Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.S. Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.