Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $630.30

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 630.30 ($7.59) and traded as high as GBX 662 ($7.98). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 656.60 ($7.91), with a volume of 1,527,926 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 780 ($9.40) to GBX 680 ($8.19) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Land Securities Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 617.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 630.49. The stock has a market cap of £4.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,215.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Land Securities Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a GBX 9 ($0.11) dividend. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $8.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.48%.

In related news, insider Vanessa Simms sold 2,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 616 ($7.42), for a total value of £17,050.88 ($20,543.23).

Land Securities Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.