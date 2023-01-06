Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LDGYY – Get Rating) traded down 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.84 and last traded at $16.85. 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Landis+Gyr Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Landis+Gyr Group from CHF 53 to CHF 54 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Landis+Gyr Group Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.86.
Landis+Gyr Group Company Profile
Landis+Gyr Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated energy management solutions to utility sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and non-smart and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, and energy data management solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Landis+Gyr Group (LDGYY)
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
Receive News & Ratings for Landis+Gyr Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landis+Gyr Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.