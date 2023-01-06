Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lannett Trading Down 1.2 %

LCI opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.55. Lannett has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lannett will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lannett by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20,348 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lannett by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 337,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 153,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

