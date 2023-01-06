Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Lannett Trading Down 1.2 %
LCI opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.55. Lannett has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.95.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lannett will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lannett
About Lannett
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lannett (LCI)
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.