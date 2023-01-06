Laqira Protocol Trading 8.6% Higher This Week (LQR)

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Laqira Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Laqira Protocol has a total market capitalization of $25.74 million and approximately $122,329.56 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Laqira Protocol was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

