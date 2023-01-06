Larkspur Health Acquisition (NASDAQ:LSPRU) Stock Price Up 104.1%

Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LSPRU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 104.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.62 and last traded at $20.80. 97 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

Larkspur Health Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Larkspur Health Acquisition stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LSPRU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

About Larkspur Health Acquisition

Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business in the biotechnology sector in the United States.

