Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.40

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.40 and traded as high as $19.39. Lee Enterprises shares last traded at $19.12, with a volume of 5,401 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Lee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Lee Enterprises ( NYSE:LEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $193.64 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 17.1% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 543,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 79,440 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 200.0% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the second quarter worth $874,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the first quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 49.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 15,724 shares during the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

