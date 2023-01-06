LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Stock Price Up 8%

Shares of LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) rose 8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.16 and last traded at $70.16. Approximately 811 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 212% from the average daily volume of 260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEGIF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LEG Immobilien from €92.00 ($97.87) to €87.00 ($92.55) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oddo Bhf lowered LEG Immobilien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on LEG Immobilien from €74.00 ($78.72) to €62.00 ($65.96) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised LEG Immobilien from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on LEG Immobilien from €118.00 ($125.53) to €91.00 ($96.81) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.80.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG Immobilien Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.47.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.