LEMONCHAIN Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LEMONCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $5.08 billion and $2,586.07 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

LEMONCHAIN Token Profile

LEMONCHAIN was first traded on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io.

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

