LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LCGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LC. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

NYSE:LC opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $26.87. The company has a market cap of $895.36 million, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.81.

LendingClub (NYSE:LCGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $304.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.95 million. Research analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Allan R. Landon bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Andrew Labenne bought 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $117,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allan R. Landon bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 22,300 shares of company stock valued at $214,646. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in LendingClub by 367.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in LendingClub by 251.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in LendingClub by 1,610.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

