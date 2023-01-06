Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 699,688 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 64,107 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Lennar worth $52,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Lennar by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $1,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEN traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,090. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.44. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $112.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Lennar from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.40.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

