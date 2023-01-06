Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.60

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.60 and traded as high as $17.09. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $17.04, with a volume of 131,134 shares trading hands.

Lenovo Group Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group Limited will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lenovo Group Cuts Dividend

About Lenovo Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.1838 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Lenovo Group’s payout ratio is 11.32%.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

Featured Stories

