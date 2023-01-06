LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 27,784 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 281,309 shares.The stock last traded at $158.85 and had previously closed at $159.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.50.

LHC Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 77.66, a P/E/G ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.31). LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $576.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,767 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 216 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

Further Reading

