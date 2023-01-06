LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 27,784 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 281,309 shares.The stock last traded at $158.85 and had previously closed at $159.21.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.50.
LHC Group Trading Down 0.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 77.66, a P/E/G ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,767 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 216 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.
LHC Group Company Profile
LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LHC Group (LHCG)
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
- Is Your Portfolio Flexible Enough for FLEX Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.