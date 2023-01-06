Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.18

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and traded as low as $4.98. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 108,103 shares traded.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Up 2.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.54.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $984,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.