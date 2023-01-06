Lido Staked ETH Trading Up 3.8% Over Last Week (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. In the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be bought for approximately $1,222.54 or 0.07310438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $4.26 billion and approximately $3.78 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.00444300 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.88 or 0.02167838 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,081.04 or 0.30354168 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,850,121 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,849,789.24889841 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,220.10479339 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $3,347,029.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars.

