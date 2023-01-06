Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Linde by 16.1% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Linde by 71.5% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 5.7% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Linde by 16.3% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 105.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Linde Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.35.

NYSE:LIN opened at $309.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $326.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $347.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. Linde’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

