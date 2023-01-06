Liquity (LQTY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $272,816.73

Liquity (LQTY) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $52.87 million and approximately $272,816.73 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Liquity has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One Liquity token can currently be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00003497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Liquity Token Profile

Liquity’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,873,555 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity.

Liquity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

