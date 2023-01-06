Litecoin Cash Trading Down 5% This Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.22 million and $274.15 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 773,899,950 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 773,856,981.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00268232 USD and is down -4.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $222.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

