Litecoin Cash Trading Down 5% This Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.22 million and $274.15 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 5% against the US dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 773,899,950 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 773,856,981.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00268232 USD and is down -4.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $222.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
