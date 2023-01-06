LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Acquired by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 118.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in LivaNova in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in LivaNova by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova during the second quarter worth $67,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 34.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $121,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $56.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.95 and a 200-day moving average of $55.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $41.82 and a 12 month high of $88.00.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. On average, analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on LivaNova from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

