Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Lifted by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.3% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Capital World Investors grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 19.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,071,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,881 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $763,213,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 39.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,615 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 49.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,347,000 after acquiring an additional 615,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after acquiring an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:LMT traded up $8.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $485.64. 7,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $357.55 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $482.21 and a 200 day moving average of $440.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
