LooksRare (LOOKS) Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 6th. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000912 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, LooksRare has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. LooksRare has a market cap of $71.86 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

