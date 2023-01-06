Lp Bleichroeder Purchases 46,931 Shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Stock

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 46,931 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $308,805.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,020,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,038,002.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Lp Bleichroeder acquired 27,300 shares of Intevac stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $176,358.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IVAC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.65. The company had a trading volume of 130,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,762. Intevac, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $169.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.13.

Intevac ( NASDAQ:IVAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 million. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 73.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intevac, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on IVAC shares. Benchmark raised Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intevac in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Intevac by 10.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 55,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 80,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intevac by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Intevac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems primarily in the United States and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

