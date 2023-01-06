Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 22.29.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Lucid Group Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at 6.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 9.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of 14.16. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of 6.14 and a 52 week high of 47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Activity at Lucid Group

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported -0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.33 by -0.07. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 39.15% and a negative net margin of 498.19%. The company had revenue of 195.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 232.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.57, for a total value of 107,759.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,261,950 shares in the company, valued at 10,814,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 85,712,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 10.68 per share, for a total transaction of 915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100,965,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 11,758,308,357.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.57, for a total value of 107,759.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,261,950 shares in the company, valued at 10,814,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Lucid Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 204,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 67.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 41.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 78,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

