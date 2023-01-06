LUXO (LUXO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,390.98

LUXO (LUXO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. LUXO has a market cap of $103.50 million and approximately $3,390.98 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUXO token can now be bought for about $0.0630 or 0.00000376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LUXO has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LUXO

LUXO’s genesis date was April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. LUXO’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. LUXO’s official website is luxochain.io. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LUXO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXO directly using U.S. dollars.

