Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.43

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.43 and traded as high as C$8.89. Magellan Aerospace shares last traded at C$8.58, with a volume of 10,820 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Magellan Aerospace from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
Magellan Aerospace Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$496.89 million and a P/E ratio of -77.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
Magellan Aerospace Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Magellan Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is -303.57%.
Magellan Aerospace Company Profile
Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine and structure components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, cases, bypass ducts, engine shafts, engine processes, engine materials, metallic honeycomb, filament winding, compressor components, turbine components, and afterburner components, as well as small and large wing components, landing gear, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, and nacelle exhaust systems.
Further Reading
